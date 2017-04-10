Caitlyn Jenner reveals in her upcoming memoir that she underwent sex reassignment surgery in January, according to an excerpt posted by RadarOnline.com.

The 67-year-old former Olympian reportedly wrote about the operation in her book, The Secrets of My Life, which was co-authored by Buzz Bissinger, who wrote her Vanity Fair June 2015 cover story. “The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful, but liberated,” she reportedly wrote, according to Radar’s excerpt. “I am telling you because I believe in candor. So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”



Jenner reportedly went on to explain her decision to undergo the surgery, which was “complex” due to health risks. “So why even consider it? Because it’s just a penis," the excerpt reads. "It has no special gifts or use for me."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The excerpt continues: “I am going to live authentically for the first time in my life. I am going to have an enthusiasm for life that I have not had in 39 years since the Olympics, almost two thirds of my life.” (Jenner’s rep told Us Weekly there will be “no comment at this time" on RadarOnline.com’s report.)

The I Am Cait star first revealed in an interview with Diane Sawyer in April 2015 that she was transitioning. Now, two years later, Jenner will be speaking to Sawyer again for a special edition of 20/20 on Friday, April 20.



The Secrets of My Life hits stores on April 25.

