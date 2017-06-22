John W. Ferguson/Getty Images

‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro’s mother, Mary, has died. The famed baker revealed the sad news to his fans in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, June 22.



“It’s with an extremely heavy heart that I must share the news of my mother’s passing. She left for heaven this morning, surrounded by the family,” the celebrity chef, 50, captioned a photo of himself with Mary. “This is a difficult time for all of us and I do ask for your patience and respect while we let this sink in.”

The reality star shared that his mother, who lost her fight against ALS at the age of 69, “is no longer suffering.” Added the Carlo’s Bakery owner, “I hope she’s dancing to ‘I Will Survive’ with my dad right now.”

The Valastro family revealed Mary’s diagnosis in 2012 during the season 5 Cake Boss summer finale. “You come first, no matter how busy, no matter what’s going on,” the New Jersey native told his mother at the time. “I will stop the world to come to you.”

Valastro lost his father, Bartolo Valastro Sr., in 1994, three months after the 54-year-old baker had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The TLC star attributes much of his success to his late dad. He "had me work from the bottom up,” Valastro told The National in 2014. “It was important to him that I learn every aspect of the business from dishwashing to decorating. I started out helping him and learning from the way he did things.”

