Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Cameron Diaz needed a break from Hollywood. The actress opened up during Goop’s Wellness Summit on Saturday, June 10, about why she’s stayed relatively out of the spotlight since starring in 2014’s Annie and gushed over her life with husband Benji Madden.

"I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to,” Diaz, 44, admitted of her absence. “I felt the need to make myself whole."

Part of finding herself also consisted of Diaz finding her other half. The Charlie’s Angels star gushed over her marriage to Madden, whom she tied the knot with in January 2015 after just seven months of dating.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

"I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband, you know?” Diaz explained of why she decided to tie the knot at the age 42. “I had boyfriends before. And there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values — we're totally two peas in a pod.”

The former model — who famously dated Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto and Alex Rodriguez —went on to add that she and her husband complement each other well.

“We are both just weird enough for each other,” she explained. “We women are objectified so much. Somehow my husband has just been able to kind of show me what it's like not to have that be a part of a relationship, and being an equal. I never experienced that before. I’d never been loved in that way. I look at him every day and he inspires me — he works so hard. I feel so lucky.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!