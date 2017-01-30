Camila Cabello performs during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia (December 16, 2016). Credit: C Flanigan/WireImage

You go, girl! Camila Cabello's first solo single, "Love Incredible," has leaked online, one month after she left Fifth Harmony.

The song features Norwegian producer Cashmere Cat — who has also worked with Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez and Kanye West — and is a crossover of pop, R&B and dance, like many of Fifth Harmony's biggest hits. "Love Incredible" starts mellow, but picks up once the chorus hits with a thumping drum beat.

"This love's incredible, credible / Have a little mercy on me, baby, you got me," Cabello, 19, sings. "Wanting more, wanting more of your love."

It is unclear if "Love Incredible" is a track from the Cuban-American songstress' first solo album or Cashmere Cat's forthcoming record, Wild Love. Either way, it marks Cabello's first official song as a solo artist, though she had recorded features for other artists while still a member of Fifth Harmony. Last year, Cabello collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on his ballad "Bad Things."

Fifth Harmony, meanwhile, performed for the first time as a quartet earlier this month at the 2017 People's Choice Awards. Remaining members Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen and Ally Brooke Hernandez, who have already begun recording new music without Cabello, wowed the audience with a dance-heavy performance of their 2016 hit "Work From Home." They were scheduled to sing the national anthem at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, January 29, but were forced to cancel last-minute after Hansen, 19, "became sick and had to be treated by paramedics," TMZ reported.

The girl group, which was formed on season 2 of The X Factor in 2012, announced on social media on December 18, 2016, that Cabello had left the group. In an icy statement, the girls claimed they had been informed of the budding solo artist's departure "via her representatives," but Cabello later denied the allegation in a message of her own. "I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way," she wrote.

Listen to "Love Incredible" below!

