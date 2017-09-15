Candace Cameron Bure’s husband, Valeri Bure, is not a fan of watching his wife kiss other guys on TV. The actress, 41, attended a Fuller House panel at The Paley Center in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 9, and told Us Weekly about her dislike for kissing scenes and that her husband avoids watching her in action.

“I’ll be honest, I’m, like, I’m kind of over it in the sense that I don’t like that I keep kissing two different men! I’d like to stick with one guy,” the Dancing With the Stars season 18 alum told Us about her love triangle with Scott Weinger (Steve) and John Brotherton (Matt) in the Netflix series. “Sometimes I’m doing my Hallmark movies and we’ve got a new guy in each movie. I’m getting more uncomfortable with it the older I’m getting. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to keep doing this!’”

Her hubby avoids watching the scenes altogether and only visited her on set once or twice while filming the upcoming season of Fuller House. “He actually doesn’t watch anything that I do for that very reason. Because it is uncomfortable and I totally understand and respect it,” she explained. “He’s always held a position that, 'I don’t want to ever tell you not to or stop you from your job,' and all that, but he doesn’t want to watch and I respect that. And it’s the boundaries.”



The former ice hockey player has supported his wife during her other projects, including her stint as a talk show host. “He watched me on The View. He likes to see me as myself, so he really liked watching me cohost on The View because it was me," the actress said. "But he always gets a little weird when I’m acting because he’s like, ‘But that’s not my wife.’”

While the athlete might not be fond of his wife being a TV star, their three kids — Natasha, 19, Maksim, 15, and Lev, 17 — take full advantage of it. The Full House alum told Us that her children ask companies to send them free stuff with the promise that their famous mom will promote their products on Instagram — and she does! She added: "They are teenagers. They know how to do it."

The couple met through through her Full House costar Dave Coulier and wed in June 1996.

Season 3 of Fuller House premieres Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!