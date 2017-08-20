First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes their daughter in a baby carriage! Bachelor in Paradise stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced they are having a baby girl on Saturday, August 19 with an adorable photo.

A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Waddell, 31, shared the pic on Instagram with Bass and his boys, Ensley, Nathan and Liam, holding pink items as she made a “heart” sign on her baby bump. She captioned the sweet snap: “This is our professional Gender Reveal photo! IT'S A GIRL!!!! I'm not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!”

According to Bass, his three eldest children really wanted a sister. “They really want it to be a girl. They’ve already got contingency plans if it’s a boy too. He’s going to be the next Ronaldo if it’s a boy. If it’s a girl, we’re going to protect her together,” he tells Us Weekly exclusively. “We’re a family of boys, and Carly and they want that little girl.”

The former Bachelorette contestant, 34, also tells Us that he and his wife found out she was pregnant just days after their wedding: “We were in Mexico and it was actually a few days after our wedding and it was a little Mexican town called Salulita. She was late. I was like, ‘You’re really funny. Let’s go to a Mexican drug store and get a test.’ We go into this drugstore and after she went and took the test and she comes out and was like, ‘I don’t know what that means. It’s in Spanish.’”

“I had to Google and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re pregnant.’ We freaked out. It was extra special to find out down the street from where we got married, engaged, everything,” he added.

Bass, whose Instagram bio says, “Plz tell Carly we should name the baby Evan,” also told Us, “I’m constantly joking around about naming it Evan if it’s a boy or a girl — Carly is not into that.”

Bass shared a video on Instagram on Sunday that showed his son hitting a pinata to reveal the baby's gender amid much cheering.

"We are pleased to announce the release of our baby girl Bass in February 2018," he captioned the clip. "My book, 'Raising Girls and Where to Buy a Shotgun for her Prom' will be released shortly thereafter followed up by my fashion blog YouTube interactive. ALSO, WE ARE SO EXCITED."

The couple met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged on the season 3 finale in September 2016. On June 17, they wed in Mexico in a ceremony that was presided by Bachelor host Chris Harrison and attended by Bachelor personalities Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert.

A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Waddell and Bass announced they were expecting their first bundle of joy on August 6.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!