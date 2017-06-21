Meet the Basses! Bachelor’s Carly Waddell gushed over her wedding to husband Evan Bass in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, June 21.



“Evan and I had a dream wedding on Saturday. It was truly the perfect day with friends and family in Mexico. There was no better way to celebrate the start of our forever journey together,” Waddell, 31, wrote alongside a stunning photo from their big day. “The setting, in a garden overlooking the ocean, created a stunning visual that I don't think anyone will forget. Evan's children delivered heartfelt and hysterical speeches that had everyone laughing and crying simultaneously. The love from Bachelor Nation has been overwhelming and we are so grateful to all who helped make this day amazing. I'm so happy and SO in love with this man.”

The couple got engaged during season 3 of Bachelor In Paradise in 2016. Bass is the dad of kids Liam, Nathan and Ensley with ex-wife Marie Bass.

The couple’s wedding was originally set to air during season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise. However, as previously reported by Us, production was halted earlier this month after Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson allegedly were involved in a sexual misconduct incident. Warner Bros. has since ended their investigation and concluded that there was no wrongdoing. While production has resumed of season 4, it's unclear when Waddell and Bass’ wedding is set to air on ABC.

As Bachelor Nation knows, Waddell and Bass didn’t hit it off at first on BIP.

“Carly and I sat on a beach for weeks talking,” Bass reflected in an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter published on Saturday, June 17. “At first I creeped her out, but because of the time allowed to just hang after she friend-zoned me, she came to realize that she not only liked my flavor of creepiness, but wanted to marry it as well!”

