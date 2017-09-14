Carrie Ann Inaba and her fiancé, Robb Derringer, split more than a month ago, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

As Us previously reported, the Dancing With the Stars judge, 49, and the General Hospital alum got engaged in December 2016 after a couple of months of dating. On Wednesday, Inaba shared a heartbreak emoji along with a quote on her Instagram account.



"Life is a balance of holding on and letting go," the post read.

Inaba and Derringer were in the middle of planning a Hawaiian wedding when they decided to end their engagement. The source adds that their nuptials were set for July 2018.

Weeks before news broke of their breakup, Inaba opened up about their relationship in an exclusive interview with Us.

"Robb is such a supportive partner. I’m very grateful and I’m very lucky," she said last month. "When you finally meet the one you’re going to spend the rest of your life with it changes your perspective a lot, and suddenly it’s no longer about what’s right or wrong, it’s about being compassionate, and patient, and supportive. What I love is that love stretches you and grows you and that can be uncomfortable, but that’s the best part of it. Whatever makes you feel uncomfortable is usually totally worth going through, and once you get to the other side, it’s going to be beautiful. And that’s one thing that is proven over and over again with Robb is we grow each other, stretch each other, don’t be afraid to be uncomfortable."

