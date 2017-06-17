Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other undetermined factors, the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday, June 16.

According to the coroner, the Star Wars actress, who died last December at the age of 60, showed signs of having taken multiple drugs, though officials could not determine whether those contributed to her death. She also had a buildup of fatty tissue in the walls of her arteries.

The coroner said Fisher's manner of death would be listed as undetermined.

CJ Rivera/FilmMagic

In a statement to the AP, the late movie star's brother, Todd Fisher, said he was not surprised by the findings. "We're not enlightened. There's nothing about this that is enlightening," he said. "I would tell you, from my perspective that there's certainly no news that Carrie did drugs. I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs."

Carrie battled drug addiction and mental illness for many years. In her books and live performances, she candidly opened up about smoking marijuana at age 13, using LSD by 21 and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 24.

"[She] battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life," the Wishful Drinking author's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, said in a statement to CNN after the coroner's results were released. "She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. ... I know my Mom, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby."

Just one day after Carrie's death, her mother, movie icon Debbie Reynolds, died at age 84.



