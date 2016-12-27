Mourning their princess. Celebrities are remembering Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday, December 27, four days after suffering a massive heart attack. She was 60.

As previously reported, the Star Wars actress was rushed to a nearby hospital in L.A. on December 23, after she went into cardiac arrest while on a flight from London to LAX. At the time, some of her famous costars such as Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill — along with the rest of the world — sent their well wishes on social media as she remained in the ICU in stable condition.

Fisher's daughter, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, confirmed the news of her mother's passing in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers," family spokesman Simon Halls told Us. Fisher, who was recently promoting her new memoir The Princess Diarist, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Celebrities quickly took to Twitter and Instagram to react to the news. "No. No. F—k this sh-t. Carrie Fisher is a f—king legend and this is bullsh-t," Anna Kendrick tweeted.

Josh Gad added, "I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP."

He posted on Instagram, "We will miss you and your smile more than you will ever know. Thank you for making the world a better place and for creating one of the greatest heroines in film history. You will live on in our hearts and on our screens for years to come. 2016 has stolen so many treasures, but in my humble opinion, the shiniest gem in the lot was just taken from us and in what has been an already heartbreaking year, this one truly hangs heavy. Thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

Read more tributes below (some may contain strong language):

Heartbroken. Fucking heartbroken. #carriefisher #legend

A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Princess....& The Revolution #CarrieFisher

A photo posted by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

A photo posted by Donald Faison (@donald_aison) on

Sweet Carrie.

A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

Thank you, Ms. Fisher for opening up a world of strength and possibilities for all little girls.

A photo posted by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on