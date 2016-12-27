Mourning their princess. Celebrities are remembering Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday, December 27, four days after suffering a massive heart attack. She was 60.

As previously reported, the Star Wars actress was rushed to a nearby hospital in L.A. on December 23, after she went into cardiac arrest while on a flight from London to LAX. At the time, some of her famous costars such as Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill — along with the rest of the world — sent their well wishes on social media as she remained in the ICU in stable condition.

Fisher's daughter, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, confirmed the news of her mother's passing in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers," family spokesman Simon Halls told Us. Fisher, who was recently promoting her new memoir The Princess Diarist, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Celebrities quickly took to Twitter and Instagram to react to the news. "No. No. F—k this sh-t. Carrie Fisher is a f—king legend and this is bullsh-t," Anna Kendrick tweeted.

Josh Gad added, "I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP."

He posted on Instagram, "We will miss you and your smile more than you will ever know. Thank you for making the world a better place and for creating one of the greatest heroines in film history. You will live on in our hearts and on our screens for years to come. 2016 has stolen so many treasures, but in my humble opinion, the shiniest gem in the lot was just taken from us and in what has been an already heartbreaking year, this one truly hangs heavy. Thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

Read more tributes below (some may contain strong language):

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Heartbroken. Fucking heartbroken. #carriefisher #legend A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:09am PST

I have no words. RIP Carrie Fisher. — Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) December 27, 2016

Fuck this year. Fuck this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 27, 2016

If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016

Could everyone else please hold off dying until at least 2017? — bob saget (@bobsaget) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher, 60.

Very sad news. pic.twitter.com/Lskrt1rmXe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 27, 2016

Princess....& The Revolution #CarrieFisher A photo posted by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:03am PST

A photo posted by Donald Faison (@donald_aison) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:03am PST

You will always be my first crush and the force will always be with you @carrieffisher #rip #CarrieFisher — Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) December 27, 2016

It's been overstated, but it's been a difficult, heavy year.

Learning Carrie Fisher has passed breaks my heart as it does so many others. — Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 27, 2016

RIP

Carrie Fisher



May the force be with you always

... pic.twitter.com/mOx3RwFl6e — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

Prince, George Michael, and now Carrie Fisher.....I feel like my youth is disappearing before my eyes. Never felt so old...... #RIP — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher 😥 — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) December 27, 2016

Hey 2016 do you want to re-kill my Grandpa? #ripcarriefisher — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) December 27, 2016

1 time a friend said I had a "Carrie Fisher appeal"& it was one of the greatest compliments I've ever been paid. Rest in peace, my hero girl — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) December 27, 2016

Thank you for mattering in my childhood. I'll never forget you. #RIPCarrieFisher — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) December 27, 2016

My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy. A photo posted by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Sadness and thoughts for icons of my time. RIP #CarrieFisher #georgemichael — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) December 27, 2016

I'm heartbroken! Such a special person gone way too soon. I will forever miss #CarrieFisher. RIP — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

"There is no room for demons, when you're already self-possessed." -Carrie Fisher — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

2016 is killing me. So sad in one week losing two greats. First George Michael now Carrie fisher. So sad. I just can't 😭😭😭! Rip both of you — AJ McLean (@skulleeroz) December 27, 2016

Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed. — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016

Well 2016 is officially the worst. RIP Carrie Fisher. Thank you for inspiring generations of young women to kick ass. Truly an icon. — Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 27, 2016

I can't believe Carrie Fisher's gone. Heart goes out to her family. Terrible. Fuck 2016. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) December 27, 2016

Sweet Carrie. A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:36am PST

Thank you, Ms. Fisher for opening up a world of strength and possibilities for all little girls. A photo posted by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:30am PST

Just over a week ago, our friend Clelia took this photo of David and Carrie Fisher at a dinner in London. She asked me if she could put her hands on my "beautiful baby belly". Fuck yes you can, I said. This damn year and its cruel heart. A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:44am PST

@Disney Bob Iger's statement on the death of Carrie Fisher: She "was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth..." pic.twitter.com/QDvGLyzKTw — OC Disney (@ocdisney) December 27, 2016

The SAG Awards mourns the loss of Carrie Fisher. Our hearts go out to Debbie Reynolds, her family and all of Carrie's fans today. pic.twitter.com/iFhp5XK4uB — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 27, 2016

May the Force be with you always, Princess Leia. Rest in Peace, Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/KJpkp5RYMU — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 27, 2016

And before you "well, actually" me, I Meant #RIF for #CarrieFisher. My fellow nerds will know. — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) December 27, 2016

We're deeply saddened to learn that Carrie Fisher has died aged 60. pic.twitter.com/MeIiFkBLAD — BAFTA (@BAFTA) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly...❤️ — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 27, 2016

Dear #carrieFisher every time an artist is born the world gains everytime we lose an artist the world loses! R.I.P pic.twitter.com/EqO46xiLIQ — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) December 27, 2016

The news of Carrie Fisher passing away is simply terrible.

I had my action figures & Star Wars cards out in a show of support this week. pic.twitter.com/4Rn1VjFnnd — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 27, 2016

We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

We are saddened by the loss of actress and icon Carrie Fisher, who gave the galaxy a new kind of princess. pic.twitter.com/AvGJGlj8HN — SmithsonianAirSpace (@airandspace) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher- what a hard, wild, exciting, fun, teaching life you led. Sorry you've left but may the Force be with you. RIP #carriefisher — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 27, 2016

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher had a brilliant mind. I will miss her insight her wit and her beautiful voice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 27, 2016

The love kindness & joy u gave the world will always be. You were an angel in an earth suit. Love to u forever Carrie Fisher — Gary Busey (@THEGaryBusey) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was so many things to so many people. Couldn't simply label her one thing. She could do anything & will be missed by everyone — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) December 27, 2016

Heartbreaking to hear the news about @carriefisher. She was always one of our favorite guests. She, adorably, had no filter. Bless her. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck. — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 27, 2016



