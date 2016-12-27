May the force be with her. Members of Carrie Fisher's Star Wars family are mourning the loss of the legendary actress. As previously reported, Fisher died at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 27, four days after suffering a massive heart attack.

Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo in the original George Lucas–created Star Wars trilogy, released a statement about Fisher's death to Us Weekly. "Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless," he told Us. "She lived her life, bravely...My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her." (Fisher recently revealed in her new memoir, The Princess Diarist, that she and Ford had an affair in 1976.)

Shortly after the news broke, Mark Hamill also tweeted that he had "no words" and that he was "devastated."

Hamill, 65, and the When Harry Met Sally star played brother and sister Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. Last week, Hamill also tweeted about his longtime friend while she was still in the ICU in stable condition.



"As if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher," he wrote on December 23.



Lucas, 72, released a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved," he said on Tuesday. "In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess—feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans."



Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the franchise, also reacted to Fisher's death. "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!" he tweeted on Tuesday. Williams, 79, appeared in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi.

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Anthony Daniels, who has played C-3PO since 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, was just as emotional. "I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't," he tweeted on Tuesday. "In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad."

Fisher's The Force Awakens costars Lupito Nyong’o and Greg Grunberg also paid tribute. The Oscar winner, 33, shared a photo of the women on Instagram. Grunberg, 50, added via Twitter, "I'm heartbroken! Such a special person gone way too soon. I will forever miss #CarrieFisher. RIP."

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

The president of Lucasfilm and chairman of Disney both released statements on the official Star Wars website. Read the remarks below:

"Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.” — Kathleen Kennedy, President, Lucasfilm

"Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today." — Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, the Walt Disney Company

