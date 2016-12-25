Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds took to Twitter on Christmas Day to share an update about her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who suffered a heart attack on a flight to L.A.

"Carrie is in stable condition," Reynolds, 84, tweeted on Sunday, December 25. "If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.



Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

As previously reported, the Star Wars actress, 60, suffered a cardiac arrest while on a flight from London to L.A. on Friday, December 23.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

She was reportedly treated by flight crew and passengers before the flight touched down at LAX International Airport, where paramedics were standing by and "provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported" the Princess Diarist author to the UCLA Medical Center, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fisher is spending Christmas in the intensive care unit of the hospital where she is "being well looked after," according to her brother, Todd.



Her daughter, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, and Fisher's beloved dog, Gary, were seen outside the hospital on Friday.



Fisher's Star Wars costars have offered up messages of love and support, with Harrison Ford saying in a statement on Saturday, December 24, that he was "shocked and saddened" to hear the news about his "dear friend."



Mark Hamill, who plays her brother in the sci-fi franchise, shared photos of his friend on Twitter on Christmas Day along with the hashtag #CarrieChristmas and a meme featuring a pic of Fisher from the original Star Wars film along with the words, "Dear Santa, All I want for X-Mas is The Force to be strong with Carrie."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



