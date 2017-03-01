David M. Benett/Getty Images for Marina Rinaldi

That face! Carrie Fisher's adorable dog, Gary, turned 5 on Tuesday, February 28. The late star's daughter, Billie Lourd, shared a cute video of the pup to celebrate his birthday.

"Happy 5th / 35th birthday to my #brotherfromanothermother #sunsouttonguesout," the Scream Queens actress, 24, wrote via Instagram.

In the clip, Lourd used the puppy Snapchat filter on herself and posed with the French bulldog as A-ha's 1985 hit "Take on Me" played in the background. Lourd also stuck out her tongue to match Gary's look.



As previously reported, Lourd is caring for the pooch following Fisher's death. The legendary Star Wars actress died at the age of 60 on December 27, and her famous mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the following day at age 84.

Gary was Fisher's constant companion, and she often took him to red carpet events. Last year, Fisher brought along Gary as she promoted Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Good Morning America. "Gary did see [the film]. He panted all the way through it. I think it was too loud. It was his first real screening," Fisher said at the time.

