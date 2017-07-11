Pop the champagne! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Monday, July 10.

The couple appeared to make it a date night to ring in the milestone. "Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212? Here's to so many more years and memories together…" the country singer, 34, captioned a cute selfie of the couple.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Fisher, 37, also snapped his own photo of Underwood while they were out to eat. "Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago," he gushed. "Turns out she's the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!!#happyanniversary."

Underwood and the Nashville Predators hockey player tied the knot at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia, in July 2010. Fisher popped the question with a 12-carat ring worth around $800,000 the previous year.

A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

The American Idol alum and Fisher are now the proud parents of 2-year-old son Isaiah. Underwood opened up about motherhood during an interview with the Today show in September 2015. "My son — he's the happiest little thing in the morning. He wakes up ready to go and smiling and laughing. It makes mornings a little sweeter," she said at the time.

Two months later, she told ABC News: “It’s a job. here’s so much more to think about in life, even in simple daily tasks, you know, like leaving the house. Now I have to make sure I am ready, make sure he is ready, get his bag packed up, ‘do we have bottles? Do I have milk? Do I have all of his stuff? Do I have diapers? It adds a lot of time on my day, every day, just planning things for him."

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!