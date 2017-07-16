They’re living out their happily ever after. Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are celebrating 12 years together, and Baltierra commemorated the anniversary on Saturday, July 15, with a sweet Instagram post.

Alongside a split collage featuring a recent photo and a throwback photo of the couple, the doting husband wrote, “I can't believe that today marks 12 years together with you @catelynnmtv, babe you literally are the greatest gift this live has given me! We were only kids when we fell in love, but we were kids who knew what we wanted out of life & who we wanted to get it with. Not a lot of people get that opportunity or blessing at such a young age. Even though we were so young, I wish I could go back as far as I could just to love you longer!”

He added, “I am just so happy & honored to be your husband. I love you SO much!” ending the post with the hashtags #HappyAnniversary, #12YearsStrong, #SoulMates and #MiddleSchoolSweetheart.



The pair found fame on MTV’s Teen Mom in 2009 as high school students exploring an open adoption for their firstborn child, Carly, now 8. Through the years, viewers have witnessed the tight-knit couple experience many hardships, including Baltierra’s father, Butch, being incarcerated, dealing with the emotional repercussions of giving up Carly for adoption and Lowell’s battle with depression. Through it all, the couple remained strong support systems for one another and stayed committed to their relationship.

Lowell and Baltierra, who tied the knot in August 2015, also share 2-year-old daughter Novalee.

