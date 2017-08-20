Reunited and it feels so good! Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra reunited with their daughter Carly on Saturday, August 19, for the first time in two years. The proud parents gushed about the special day on social media.

Baltierra and Lowell, who are both 25 years old, made the decision to place Carly for adoption in 2009 when they were teenagers, which was documented on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

Earlier this month, Lowell revealed on Twitter that she and Baltierra would be seeing their firstborn again and then on August 14, she tweeted, “4 days till we go see Carly. I’m super excited” alongside happy face emojis.

Baltierra announced on Friday, August 18, that he was on a plane to see Carly, tweeting, “Can't wait to see her & Nova lee together. Warms my heart just thinking about it”

The next day he, Lowell and their daughter Nova, 2, went to see Carly — but not before posting an adorable photo of Nova in a car seat while on their way. He captioned the photo, “Can’t wait to watch this cutie play with her birth sister” with the hashtags #OpenAdoption #Blessed.

Hours later, the Tierra Reign CEO tweeted, “Seeing Carly & Nova playing together, Carly pushing Nova in the stroller & holding her, omg you guys!”

When one of Baltierra’s followers asked how Nova and Carly reacted when they saw each other, he wrote, “Carly ran right to me with a huge smile on her face when I was holding Nova, it was pretty precious.”

Lowell also shared her thoughts on the sweet reunion, tweeting, “Today was awesome.. seeing my two Little’s play and have fun. all i know is she is beautiful, smart, sassy, and TALL! #blessed #Adoption.”

If there were any photos taken of the two sisters together, they will be kept private: as explained on Teen Mom OG Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa, have long requested that the reality TV stars not post any photos of Carly on social media.

The Conquering Chaos authors have been open about their experience with adoption and have been advocates. The couple also filmed an MTV special titled Teen Mom Presents: Reunited where they helped reunite people with their birth families in 2016.

