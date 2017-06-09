Chantel Jeffries is just pals with Scott Disick, despite flirty photos that hinted at something more when the pair hung out in Cannes, France, last month.

Jeffries, also known as CeeJay the DJ, joked with Us Weekly that she told Disick that she wasn’t going to be his next victim. As previously reported, the self-proclaimed Lord, 34, hooked up with a bevy of women each day while in France for the film festival. He was also photographed with his hand on Jeffries’ butt as she sunbathed in a bikini on a luxury yacht in Monaco.

“I’m cordial with Scott, he’s friends with my friends,” Jeffries told Us. “We were joking around. I said, ‘Scott get away from me, I’m not going to be your 7th girl from this trip!’ And he said, ‘Yes you are!’ and of course that’s what the story turned into. I just thought it was funny.”

Backgrid

The 23-year-old, who has been linked to Justin Bieber, added that she and Disick definitely aren’t together.

As previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made headlines after he jetted off to Cannes with Bella Thorne, only to ditch the actress for ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli and models including Maggie Petrova. Disick then ended up in London, taking selfies with another woman who was topless on a balcony.

Backgrid

"Scott's lifestyle has become out of control," a source told Us at the time. "His friends are all worried for him and trying to calm him down. His friends begged him not to go to Cannes."

The reality star has since returned to Los Angeles and has been photographed stepping out with his kids, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!