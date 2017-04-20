Charlie Murphy was laid to rest in New Jersey on Wednesday, April 19, one week after passing away at the age of 57.

As previously reported, the late comedian, Eddie Murphy's older brother, died at an NYC hospital following an ongoing battle with leukemia.



Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Charlie had been undergoing chemotherapy. His family and friends would check on him often and believed that he was on the mend.

Tonight we honored #Darkness @therealcharliemurphy @comedygetdown @affioncrockett @nealbrennan #davechappelle @donnellrawlings @cedtheentertainer @realdlhughley #thatswhatsup A post shared by George 🇲🇽 Lopez (@georgelopez) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Many of his loved ones gathered to say goodbye on Wednesday, including his former Chappelle's Show costar Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer and Eddie Griffin.



"Darkness is spreading... paying last respects to brother Charlie Murphy," Griffin, 48, captioned a photo of the men at the service.

Lopez, 55, also posted a pic with Chappelle, 43, and Bill Burr. "Darkness is spreading @therealcharliemurphy, tonight #celebration #darkness," he wrote via Instagram. "Great night, I've known Mr #davechappelle since he was 18, #billburr I just met tonight #chingonreconizeschingon #charliemurphy #thatswhatsup."

Charlie is survived by his two children with wife Tisha Taylor Murphy and a third from a previous relationship. Taylor, whom he married in 1997, died in 2009 from cervical cancer.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!