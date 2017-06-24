Charlie Sheen Sued for Allegedly Exposing Ex-Lover to HIV

One of Charlie Sheen's ex-lovers has filed a lawsuit accusing him of lying about being HIV-positive and exposing her to the virus during unprotected sex.

Neither the Two and a Half Men alum, 51, nor his ex-lover are identified by name in the suit, which was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, June 22. However, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the plaintiff claims the defendant discussed his HIV status in televised interviews on November 17, 2015, and June 21, 2016, the same dates that Sheen opened up about being HIV-positive during appearances on the Today show.

According to the lawsuit, Sheen and the plaintiff, who is identified only as Jane Doe and is described as a "Russian émigré," met in early September 2015 and "began a romantic and sexual relationship within days." Prior to engaging in any sexual activity, Jane Doe claims she asked Sheen whether he had any sexually transmitted diseases. He allegedly told her that he was "fine" and that "she needed to trust him."

Jane Doe claims the Anger Management alum used latex condoms during vaginal intercourse, though they did not use protection for oral sex. After having unprotected sex for the first time on October 26, 2015, Jane Doe alleges that Sheen "threw [a] bag of pills on the bed" and informed her that he was, in fact, HIV-positive.

According to the documents, Jane Doe sought emergency medical care the next morning and was told the pills that Sheen allegedly instructed her to take "would not be enough to prevent transmission of HIV." A few days later, she claims she confronted Sheen, who allegedly said that he was "noble" for having told her about his HIV status at all.

It is unclear if Jane Doe contracted HIV. This is the second lawsuit that has been filed against the actor for allegedly exposing an ex-lover to the virus.

Us Weekly could not reach Sheen's lawyer for comment.

