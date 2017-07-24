Not so fast! Charlize Theron addressed rumors that she's dating Halle Berry's ex Gabriel Aubry during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, July 23. Spoiler: She's not.

"No! No. I’ve never met him," the Atomic Blonde actress, 41, said. "I met him for like three seconds, like, passing I was just like, ‘Hi!’ because our kids go to the same school." (Last month, the pair were photographed together at the Santa Monica pier in California.)

In fact, Theron hopes to date someone that's not an actor. "I really hope to meet somebody out of this f—king business," the Oscar winner, whose dated Stuart Townsend and Sean Penn, added. "It’s hard though, it’s tough."

She is dating, though. Last week, she revealed that she went on an "incredible date" with a "really cool dude," but kept mum on his name. "I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago," Theron told Howard Stern on July 19. "This guy really impressed me. We went for a 9-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun."

Theron is currently promoting her new film, Atomic Blonde. On Sunday, a caller asked why it was important that her character, Lorraine Broughton, was bisexual.

"Why not? I mean, it’s just so strange when we talk so much about it. It should be normalized by now. It’s something that I feel is not represented enough in cinema, and I feel like when you make movies, if you’re going to hold that mirror up and reflect society, then you should reflect society," Theron replied.

That led to Cohen asking if she's ever swam in the lady pond. "When I was young, yes!" she said. "I feel like when you’re young, you’re just kind of exploring it all, but it was pretty clear that I really like dudes."

