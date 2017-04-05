Jennifer Aniston has better things to worry about, well, at least according to her bestie Chelsea Handler. The comedian, 42, opened up in a new interview about her friendship with Aniston, 48, and said that the Friends alum doesn’t really care about what’s going on in the lives of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Speaking with the U.K.’s You magazine, Handler defended Aniston against “crazy” rumors that she spends her time harping on Jolie’s split from Pitt, 53, whom the Maleficent actress, 41, filed for divorce from in September.

“I don't think Jen cares about what's going on, and it's crazy that people think she does,” the former Chelsea Lately host told the publication about Aniston. “As if she's sitting around caring about [Angelina Jolie]. I know I don't.”

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Handler has shaded Jolie since her two-year marriage and more-than-decade-long relationship with Pitt fell apart. On a September 2016 episode of her Netflix series, Chelsea, the New Jersey native took aim at the Academy Award–winning actress.

“There are reports that part of the problem was Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed,” she said of Pitt, who shares Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, with Jolie. “I wonder why he needed to self-medicate. Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages?”

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Aniston was married to Pitt from July 2000 until October 2005. After her high-profile romance with the Fight Club hunk ended, the Cake actress was linked to several famous men, including Vince Vaughn and John Mayer, before she fell in love with husband Justin Theroux, whom she wed in August 2015.

