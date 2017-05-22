Cher Turns Back Time With Epic Billboard Music Awards Performance

Yaass, queen! Cher took Us back in time with her epic performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21.

The pop icon, who just turned 71 on Saturday, lit up the stage at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena with a stunning medley of two of her biggest hits: 1998’s “Believe” and 1989’s “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

Cher, dressed in a sexy, skin-baring, white glittery ensemble, ignited serious nostalgia feels when she joined her dancers to groove her way through an energetic rendition of “Believe.” When the camera panned to the audience, celebs such as Vanessa Hudgens and Blake Shelton were spotted singing along to the hit tune. With fun choreography, confetti and a platinum wig, the chart-topping diva shut the house down.

After a brief encore, the entertainer returned to the stage in an outfit nearly identical to the sheer black catsuit she wore in the music video for “If I Could Turn Back Time.” Cher, who also donned a huge, curly black wig for part two of her performance, delivered strong vocals and a totally fierce attitude.

At the end of her mini-concert, the Las Vegas headliner accepted the prestigious Icon award from Gwen Stefani. “I’ve had so much help. I’ve had the greatest people to work with. … I think luck has so much to do with my success,” she humbly said in her acceptance speech. “I think it was mostly luck and a little bit of something thrown in.”

