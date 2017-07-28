Chester Bennington’s wife, Talinda Bennington, issued an emotional statement one week after the death of her husband.

"One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their daddy. We had a fairy-tale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” she wrote in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, July 28. "How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.”

Talinda, who married the rocker in 2005, expressed her sorrow that her kids will grow up without their father. "My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts,” she continued. "May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest in peace, my love."

The Linkin Park frontman was found dead in his L.A. home on Thursday, July 20, at age 41. His cause of death was later ruled a suicide by hanging, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed. The coroner told Us that there was no evidence of drugs, but there was a half-empty bottle of alcohol in the room where he was found.

The “Numb” singer died on what would have been his close friend Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday. The Soundgarden frontman died on May 18, 2017, in Detroit, and his death was also ruled a suicide by hanging.

Chester, who joined Linkin Park in 1999, was scheduled to begin a tour this week that would extend into October, which has since been canceled. The band also released a new music video for their song “Talking to Myself” on the morning of the vocalist’s death, prior to the news of his passing.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.

