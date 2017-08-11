Chloe Grace Moretz Gets Asked Out by Childhood Crush Aaron Carter

Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Chloe Grace Moretz’s childhood dreams are coming true. After admitting she had a crush on Aaron Carter as a child in a recent Variety cover story photo shoot, the singer reached out in a very public way to let her know the feeling is mutual.



During the video interview, Moretz detailed her crush on Carter years prior. "When I was 4 years old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool," she said in the video posted on Tuesday August 8. "My friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter, too. We used to fight about who would date Aaron Carter one day. Who knows? Maybe we'll meet.”

Shortly after the story was published, Carter responded with not one, but two Tweets to ask the actress out on a date.

Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ? — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual. 😍 https://t.co/7iYrXFjAVl — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

"Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ?” he wrote on Wednesday, August 9, before adding several minutes later "Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual. ."

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, August 6, that Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker had split. Hours earlier, Carter had posted an emotional note on Twitter in which he spoke about his sexual orientation.

“To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life,” the 29-year-old wrote. “This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

“To me music has always been my temple,”he continued. “Music will ALWAYS be what transcends all of us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment."

