New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie didn’t appreciate being heckled during a baseball game on Sunday, July 30.

Chicago Cubs fan Brad Joseph spotted the governor, 54, at Miller Park in Milwaukee, where the Brewers were facing off against the Cubs, and decided to yell his opinion of the politician.

“He was already quite a bit past me, and 30 feet away,” Joseph claimed to WISN 12 News. “I yelled his name and told him that he sucked … I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said.”



Christie turned around and came back to confront Joseph with his nachos in hand, getting close up to his face and saying: “You’re a big shot.”



"I appreciate that," the fan replied. Joseph’s friend recorded the confrontation and posted it to Twitter. "This is America and I think we have the right to say what you believe as long as it’s not crude or profane," Joseph explained to WISN of his comments.



Christie was recently booed at an MLB game on July 18 at New York’s Citi Field, after he caught a foul ball. Andrew Christie, the governor’s son, reportedly works for the Brewers.

The governor also made headlines earlier this month when he was spotted sunbathing with his family on Island Beach State Park in New Jersey, which was closed to the public due to state government shutdown over a budget standoff. Last week, he told 101.5 FM radio that the backlash “upset his children more than anything else.”

