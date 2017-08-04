Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter, Toni, joined OneRepublic on Good Morning America on Friday, August 4, to perform a moving tribute to her late father and his close friend, Chester Bennington, who both died earlier this year.

The Soundgarden frontman passed away on May 18 at age 52, and his death was ruled a suicide by hanging. The Linkin Park rocker died two months later on July 20, on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday. Bennington’s death was also ruled a suicide by hanging.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Toni and OneRepublic performed a powerful cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to honor the two musicians. Toni looked brave and moved the crowd to tears with her beautiful voice.



They said they chose the song because Bennington performed it at Cornell’s funeral. "Chester sang this at Chris’ funeral and, this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years, I think by most people’s accords,” OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder said. “It’s a very special song to us, and I think most people and Toni, as well."

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Toni added, "It’s a honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them."

Linkin Park was scheduled to perform today in Central Park as part of GMA’s Summer Concert series, but after they canceled their tour due to Bennington’s death, OneRepublic stepped in.

In June, Toni, whose mother is Vicky Cornell, shared a poignant tribute to her late dad on Father’s Day. “You are my idol, someone I’ve always looked up to. You were always there for me. You pushed me forward every day, and you still do,” she wrote. “YOU ARE THE BEST FATHER IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD. And I know, that if this wasn’t an accident, you’d still be cuddling with me watching Purple Rain.”

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.



