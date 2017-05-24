Chris Cornell’s wife, Vicky, penned a heartbreaking letter to her late husband ahead of his funeral. In the heartfelt note posted to Billboard.com on Wednesday, May 24, Vicky writes that they’ll forever be soulmates.

"To my sweet Christopher, you were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through," she wrote. "You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn't be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies," she continued. "I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting. I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will. Always and forever, your Vicky."

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman died at the age of 52 on Wednesday, May 17. His death was ruled suicide by hanging. He was cremated in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 22, and will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26.

As previously reported, Vicky believes that prescription drugs may have played a part in his death. In a statement, the mom of two wrote that Cornell, a recovering drug addict, would never intentionally hurt his family by taking his own life.

“I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different. When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him,” Vicky said. “What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details.”

His lawyer also issued a similar statement, explaining that he may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages.

“The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions,” attorney Kirk Pasich told Us.

The couple wed in 2004 and are the parents of daughter Toni, 12, and son Christopher, 11. Cornell is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Lillian from a previous marriage.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!