Chris Daughtry Joins ‘American Idol’ Reboot as Judge

His time on American Idol is not over! Former contestant Chris Daughtry is joining the show's ABC revival as a judge, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“They wanted a panel of all ex contestants,” a second source tells Us. “Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson were all on their wish list."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

ABC announced earlier this month that the singing competition will be returning to TV after airing its final episode on Fox in April 2016. “American Idol on ABC … that has a nice ring to it,” Disney co-chairman Ben Sherwood said in a statement on May 9. “Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC’s lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor. America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol.”

The “It’s Not Over” singer, 37, is one of the biggest stars to come out of American Idol, and has sold the third most records behind Clarkson and Underwood. Daughtry competed on the show’s fifth season in 2006, and finished in fourth place. Taylor Hicks was named the winner that season, with Katharine McPhee as the runner-up.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The other judges have not yet been announced, but there are rumors that Katy Perry will take one of the seats. TMZ also reported that ABC and production companies FremantleMedia and Core Media Group want Ryan Seacrest — who was recently announced as Kelly Ripa’s new Live cohost — to return as the American Idol host.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!