Chris Evans: ‘I’ve Had No Bad Breakups In My Life’

Nothing but love. Chris Evans recently split with girlfriend Jenny Slate after less than a year of dating, but the Captain America star explained in a new interview with Elle magazine that he’s still on friendly terms with not just Slate, but all of his famous exes.



“It’s very rare,” the 35-year-old Hollywood hunk said of running into any of his former flames. “But I’ve had no bad breakups in my life. Typically, if I see an ex, I give a big hug, and it’s wonderful to catch up,” he said. “If you’re ever fortunate enough to love someone and have them love you back, it’s worth protecting that. It’s rare that someone can truly know you. And if you’ve broken through that kind of wall, I think it’s important to value that.”

Prior to dating Slate, 35, Evans was also linked to such A-list leading ladies as Kate Bosworth, Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly, among others. The Gifted actor added that he doesn’t feel any pressure to settle down just yet.

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

When asked whether his friends are trying to get him to settle down, Evans responded no — at least, not that he’s aware of. “I don’t think so,” he said. “Not to my face.”

The Avengers actor currently stars in heartwarming flick Gifted, about a small-town boat mechanic fighting a custody battle for his orphaned niece.

Working so closely with a child actor helped to bring out the kid in him, Evans told the publication.

©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

“I feel deeply connected to my inner child,” he said. “When I see a bounce house and those little cups of ice cream, I’m like, ‘Shit. Where’s mine?’ I’m not ashamed of the parts of my youth that I’m still connected to — whether it’s cartoons or Disney World or Christmastime. I think they’re a real representation of my true self before the world had its impact on me.”

Added the Snowpiercer actor, “Sometimes when you see a group of grown-ups together acting like adults … it’s just not in me. I always kind of feel like a little kid trapped in a 35-year-old’s body.”

Evans has been candid about his younger years as of late. Last week, the actor revealed during a chat on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he not only told his mom when he lost his virginity, but he also cried while doing so.



"My whole family, we're just very open with a lot of things. If I had parties in high school, half the party's upstairs talking to her about inappropriate things. She's a really, really cool woman," Evans, 35, explained to Meyers, 43. "I raced home and I said, 'I did it! I don't know what I was doing, but I think I did it!'"

