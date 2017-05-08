Chris Soules’ Arraignment Date Scheduled After Fatal Car Crash: Details

Chris Soules’ arraignment date for his arrest in a fatal car crash has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The former Bachelor star, 35, is set to appear at Iowa’s Buchanan County Courthouse. According to the Associated Press, Judge Kellyann Lekar approved a charging document known as a "trial information" on Sunday, May 7, and scheduled Soules' arraignment, which is expected to cancel a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday, May 10.

As previously reported, the Iowa farmer's pickup truck rear-ended a tractor driven by his neighbor Kenneth Mosher. Both vehicles fell into a ditch, and Mosher, 66, died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Hours later, Soules was arrested in his hometown of Arlington, Iowa, for allegedly fleeing the scene of the incident. The reality TV alum was released on a $10,000 bail and his legal team filed a motion to dismiss his felony D charge, arguing that he met his legal obligations by calling 911, identifying himself and staying at the scene until medical help arrived.

In an exclusive interview with Us, Nick Viall spoke out about his fellow Bachelor Nation member’s legal woes. "It's a terrible situation," Viall, 36, told Us at the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills on Friday, May 5, adding that he hasn't had a chance to reach out to Soules since the April 24 incident. "I'm just praying for the family of the gentleman who passed away, more importantly, and [Soules’] family, and just praying for everyone."



