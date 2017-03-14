Chris Soules attends the Boohoo.com L.A. pop-up store in 2016. Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Is Chris Soules getting ready to pack his swimsuit? The Bachelor Nation star, 35, revealed in a new interview with Us Weekly that he's been invited to join the cast of the upcoming fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, but he's not sure he wants to do it.

"They called last year and this year," Soules told Us at The Bachelor season 21 finale viewing party at Hollywood Park Casino on Monday, March 13. "I don't think my schedule will allow it honestly. I don't know. Honestly, it looks like a lot of fun. ... When I went to be the Bachelor, I went to find a wife and I take this really seriously. I don't wanna go into something like that where I'm disingenuous, you know? ... I don't wanna make a fool of myself on national television."

If the season 19 Bachelor were to head to Paradise, he'd love to see Nick Viall's runner-up, Raven Gates. "Raven is cute and fun and she's from the south and she's an outdoorsy girl, which is cool with me, like where I'm from, so that's a plus," Soules told Us.

The Iowa farmer previously opened up about being invited to join Paradise in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week. He again showed hesitation about starring on the spinoff series, quipping, "I've gotten chubby. That's my main concern. Those guys have abs and s--t!"

Soules admitted that he would have fun on Paradise, but his friends have advised him to stay away. "Every time I see somebody, like, in the general public or a close friend, they're like, 'Don't go on Bachelor in Paradise. Don't do it,'" he told ET. "It's kind of hokey. It actually fits my personality really well. I had to be so serious [on The Bachelor] … I think the one thing that a lot of people don't get to see is my hokey side. I know I would have a ton of fun, but I don't know."



There is one thing, however, that could make him reconsider. "If I can keep my T-shirt on when I'm in the ocean," he joked.

Soules also opened up to ET about his current love life, or lack thereof. "It's probably the longest I've ever been single since I was with my first fiancée [Whitney Bischoff]," he said. "It's been really hard to actually date and have a consistent, good dating life since the show. It's been weird. Really weird."

Soules, who finished in third place on season 10 of The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman, confessed that being the Bachelor wasn't always easy, either. In fact, he called the process a "son of a bitch."

"The producers know you better than you know yourself when you go on the show," he told ET. "If they see you just wanting to use the show for an avenue to make money, that's not what they want. … I think that's why it worked out well for me. I did it for the right reasons and was true about that the entire time, and that's why I have no regrets. I could care less. I could go back to zero social media followers and be just as happy."

ABC has yet to announce the premiere date for season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.



