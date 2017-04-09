As if we needed a reason to love her more. Supermodel Chrissy Teigen paid for a fan's beauty school tuition after coming across a fundraising post online.

A woman named Mercedes Edney started a crowd-funding campaign on YouCaring.com to raise $5995 to attend the Academy of Nail Technology & Esthetics on Friday, April 7, and just a few hours after tweeting out the link, the woman was thrilled to find she'd reached her goal — thanks to a $5,605 donation from the Lip Sync Battle cohost.

"I've seen this be your passion for such a long time now," Teigen, 31, wrote on the fundraising page. "So excited to see you fulfill your dream!"

Edney shared her excitement in a series of tweets writing, "I don't even have words right now. I'm trying to speak to my mom and I can't even use words properly."

She also posted about it on Instagram on Saturday, April 8, showing a receipt for her first payment of her tuition.

"Something absolutely amazing happened last night. Many of you know how much I love skin care and my plans to attend esthetician school next month. Last night I posted my tuition fundraiser on twitter and something I never in my wildest dreams happened. My paypal alert went off, and as I looked at my phone, there was amount of $5605," she wrote. "I thought it was a glitch. I then look at my email and realized it came from my fundraiser. @chrissyteigen donated my entire tuition money for school."

"I have been crying all night and I cried in the office this morning as I paid my downpayment for esthetician school. I haven't been this happy in a very long time," she continued. "Thank you Chrissy and thank you to everyone else who voted or rtd my link or have supported me this entire time. It means more to me than you'll ever know."

Edney also tweeted her thanks to Teigen, writing, "THANK YOU SOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH!! @chrissyteigen I don't even know how else to thank you right now."

Teigen replied, "I'm really excited for you to live out your passion."

