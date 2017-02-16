Just another day at the office. Chrissy Teigen shared a naked photo of herself on a “typical press day” via a post to Instagram on Thursday, February 16, showing herself lounging in the nude before the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch.

“Just a typical press day with @mj_day for the launch of @si_swimsuit 2017!!” she captioned the funny image, which shows her curled up in the buff atop an orange chair. In the photo, Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue director MJ Day (fully clothed) looks as though she’s chatting with the model, 31, as Teigen pauses mid-thought.

The first-time mother got back into a skimpy bikini for the annual magazine shoot, and she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her first swimsuit shoot since giving birth to daughter Luna.

Just a typical press day with @mj_day for the launch of @si_swimsuit 2017!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:52am PST

“It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” she said in the Sports Illustrated video. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI swimsuit editor] MJ [Day], and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general, is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

Teigen’s bare-all Instagram post comes one day after Day herself posed in a black two-piece to make a point about the magazine’s goal of celebrating women of all shapes, sizes and ages in the 2017 issue.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

“Deep. Breath. If I’m going to talk the talk I am going to walk the walk,” Day captioned a video clip of herself makeup-free and toting her cute son. “Please consider participating. It was equally terrifying and liberating for me. Funny how I have spent my life on a beach since childhood and I have never truly felt comfortable in a swimsuit. Even at my thinnest. We need to love ourselves in the present. No matter what.”

Covergirl Kate Upton similarly expressed her appreciation that the annual swimsuit issue would be celebrated for its inclusive coverage of all women. “Wow, so honored and excited to be back with @SI_Swimsuit in an issue that celebrates beauty and confidence in all shapes and sizes!” she tweeted along with her latest cover. (The 24-year-old beauty also appeared on the cover of the issue in 2012 and 2013.)

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

As Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue hits the stands, Vogue’s March issue has been roundly criticized for featuring anything but its theme: diversity.. Readers and social media users called out the fashion magazine for including six tall, similarly shaped models on its cover, with Ashley Graham as the only representative for plus-sized women. Inside the magazine, Karlie Kloss drew criticism for posing as a geisha, which she later apologized for in a tweet on Wednesday, February 15.

“These images appropriate a culture that is not my own,” Kloss wrote. “I am truly sorry for participating in a shoot that was not culturally sensitive. My goal is, and always will be, to empower and inspire women. I will ensure my future shoots and projects reflect that mission.”

Fans weren’t shy about sharing their disappointment in the publication. “Vogue, you've been my favorite magazine since I first picked up an issue when I was 12. I’ve read every issue cover to cover and lived for the pages that you produce,” one commenter wrote. “I’m so bummed to see that you had an opportunity to be different and to be inclusive of ALL women and ALL body types, yet chose to put thin, size zero looking women on the cover to represent ‘all women.’ You had such a great chance here and I've never been more disappointed. I hope that in the future you'll finally start taking a chance on women that represent real bodies and real standards.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!