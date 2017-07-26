Following in his mom’s footsteps! Christina Aguilera’s son, Max, stepped in for the pop star’s dance rehearsal and lip-synched to her hit song “Ain’t No Other Man.”

Aguilera’s 9-year-old son, who was wearing an Emoji Movie T-shirt (Aguilera voices one of the characters in the film), sings into a water bottle and belts out the lyrics to her 2006 hit song in the adorable video the star shared on Instagram on Tuesday, July 25.

The “Dirrty” singer’s son never misses a beat as he dances along with a group of background performers. He concluded his improvised performance with break-dancing moves.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

“#aintnootherman my little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal! 💙💙" the “Genie in a Bottle” songstress, 36, gushed over her son.

#aintnootherman my little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal! 💙💙 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Max is Aguilera's first child from her previous marriage to ex-husband Jordan Bratman. She is also mom to 2-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, whom she shares with fiancé Matthew Rutler.

On Sunday, July 23rd, The Voice judge attended the premiere of her The Emoji Movie in Los Angeles along with Rutler and her two children. The appearance marks the first time the foursome has appeared on a red carpet together.



Aguilera and Rutler met on the set of her 2010 film Burlesque. The pair got engaged in February 2014.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!