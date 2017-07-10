Birthday smooch! Christina El Moussa celebrated her 34th birthday with her boyfriend, Doug Spedding, in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, July 9.

The Flip or Flop star was all dressed up in a black lace maxi as she shared a kiss with the businessman, 55, outside of The Montage hotel.

The couple first stepped out together in June. They were most recently spotted celebrating the 4th of July with El Moussa’s kids in Newport Beach, California.



BACKGRID

As previously reported, the HGTV star split from estranged husband Tarek El Moussa after an explosive fight they had went public in 2016. They were married for 7 years.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Christina dated Doug years ago, long before her marriage to Tarek.

BACKGRID

As for her split from Tarek, they’ve been amicably coparenting and continuing to work together on their hit HGTV show.

"Tarek thinks Christina is a great coparent and great partner on the show,” a source previously told Us. “Her personal life is hers, and his is his."

"We're good. We're actually really good," Christina confirmed to E! News in May. "We've been separated for almost a year now. We've made a lot of progress in our relationship. We're just really focused on the kids.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!