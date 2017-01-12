Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa is trying to remain positive and focus on the good things in her life amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa.

The proud mom, 33, posted a cute photo of their 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, presenting at a church service on Wednesday, January 11. "A lot going on lately," she captioned the Instagram pic. "But making time for what's important is what's really important. #priorities #tayAndbray." (Christina and Tarek also share son Brayden, 16 months.)

Last month, Christina and Tarek announced that they were ending their seven-year marriage after it was revealed that Orange County authorities were called to the pair's home in May 2016. Christina's friend claimed to police that she saw Tarek grab a handgun before heading to a nearby hiking trail.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," the exes told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. "There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship."

Christina's new post came just hours after Tarek officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. According to TMZ, he is asking for joint custody of their kids and seeking spousal support.

Despite the breakup, the pair will reportedly continue to work together on their HGTV series for the next several months.



