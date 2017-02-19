Christina Grimmie attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala in Hollywood, California (May 07, 2016). Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Christina Grimmie's family released the late singer's new song, "Invisible," on Friday, February 17, and announced plans to start a foundation in her name.

"Invisible" is an upbeat pop song that serves as the first single off Grimmie's upcoming posthumous album. "I ain't gonna let it go / 'Cause this been going on too long," she sings on the track. "I won't be another ghost / No, I won't be invisible / See me everywhere you go."

During an appearance on Elvis Duran and The Morning Show on Thursday, February 16, the late singer's brother, Marcus Grimmie, gave fans a preview of the song and opened up about how his younger sister's death affected their family.

"It's completely and utterly amazing because obviously we were devastated as a family," Marcus, 24, said. "For the first three months, we didn't even do anything, and then around August, I would say, we were like, 'Hey, you know, we have so much music that she's been working on.' And close fans, friends and family have asked us about it constantly, and we owe it to her."

"Since about 2015, she's been just grinding it out, writing songs, and has about 50 to 60 songs that are finished vocally, and she'd just been putting in hard work," Marcus said of his sister, who was fatally shot at the age of 22 in June 2016 after a concert in Orlando. "It's unbelievable. No one that I have ever met has worked as hard as she has, and that's for sure. We're very excited to be doing this the way she wanted it done."

The Grimmie family plans to donate the proceeds from "Invisible" to establish a memorial in the late Voice contestant's name, though they have yet to decide "what to have the foundation exactly be about," Marcus said on Thursday. "As a lot of people know, she was super passionate about breast cancer awareness, animal safety, anti-bullying. There are so many things. So, we are just figuring out what's the best way to allocate the funds."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!