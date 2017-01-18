Future and Ciara attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

Pregnant Ciara and Future are done with fighting over their son, Future Jr. Us Weekly can confirm that the exes have settled their custody battle over the 2-year-old.

According to TMZ, the rapper, 33, and “I Bet” singer, 31, have agreed to joint custody, but Ciara will spend a majority of time with Future Jr. given Future’s touring schedule.

The musicians’ decision to end their nasty feud comes, according to TMZ, after they both decided they wanted to move on with their lives, and as she is expecting a baby with husband Russell Wilson.

As previously reported, Ciara has also since dropped her $15 million defamation lawsuit against her baby daddy. She sued Future after he went on numerous Twitter rants, and during various interviews, slammed her and her now husband, Wilson. (Ciara and Future called it quits on their engagement in August 2014.)

With her legal drama behind her, the “Body Party” singer is looking forward to starting a family with Wilson. As previously reported, Ciara is expecting her first child with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, whom she married in July 2016.



“The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful,” the devout Christian football star captioned a black-and-white image of the couple in October to reveal they’re expecting. “#BabyWilsonOntheWay.”

The pair made headlines prior to their marriage by vowing to abstain from sex before trying the knot. During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa, Ciara credited Wilson for agreeing they should focus on building a relationship while remaining celibate.



“It's awesome how it all worked out," she told the mag. "We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he's like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view — that's something I learned along the way as a woman.… You shouldn't feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!