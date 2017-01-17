Ciara with her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson, at the 2016 ESPYS on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

No regrets! Ciara opened up about her and Russell Wilson's decision to abstain from sex before marriage in Cosmopolitan South Africa's February 2017 issue.

"I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship — and once you know you're really great friends and you're what we call 'equally yoked,' where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone," Ciara, 31, explained. "Knowing that you'll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful."

Months after they began dating, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 28, revealed in July 2015 that the couple vowed to stay celibate.

"I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views. It's awesome how it all worked out," Ciara told the mag. "We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he's like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view — that's something I learned along the way as a woman.… You shouldn't feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you."

The couple remained vocal about their decision and announced in March that they were engaged. They tied the knot in July and revealed in October that they were expecting their first child together.



Ciara, who shares 2-year-old son, Future Jr., with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, joked about finally having sex with Wilson after their England nuptials.

"So, baby, you know what we’re doing tonight," she said in a Snapchat video in July. Wilson quipped: "And what we did last night, I want to do multiple times."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



