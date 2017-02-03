Faith Evans and Faith Hill Credit: Prince Williams/FilmMagic; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Two very different Faiths. CNN mixed up Faith Evans with Faith Hill on Twitter on Friday, February 3, and the internet was quick to point out the mistake.



Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder https://t.co/AFZrE2RnjG pic.twitter.com/XBzxS8wejv — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2017

The news outlet tweeted a split photo of Evans, 43, and her late husband, Notorious B.I.G., who was murdered in a still-unsolved 1997 drive-by shooting in L.A. “Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder,” the caption read, naming the country star instead of the R&B icon. (The name was correct in the actual article.)

About 10 minutes later, CNN realized its error and issued a correction, but it has left up the original tweet. Evans even responded to the gaffe by retweeting the Faith Hill tweet with a pair of eyes emoji. The “Breathe” singer, 49, was on board for the idea, though, writing, “This sounds awesome!”

Correction: Faith *Evans is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder https://t.co/AFZrE2RnjG pic.twitter.com/lTYfCsBUU6 — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2017

Evans, who shares a 20-year-old son, Christopher Wallace Jr., with the late rapper, has recorded a new album, The King & I, that features both well-known and unreleased verses from Biggie. The album is out May 19 in honor of what would have been Biggie’s 45th birthday.

Fans of all three musicians dragged the news organization on social media for blunder. “Hey @CNN mixing up Faith Hill and Faith Evans means you need to hire more black people. #inclusionmatters,” one person tweeted. Others joked about the error. “‘It was all a dream, I used to watch CMT, Wynonna Judd and Conway Twitty up in the limousine,’” one user tweeted, putting a country spin on Biggie’s “Juicy” lyrics.

See more reactions to the Faith mix-up below:

CNN mixed up Faith Hill and Faith Evans, but we should 🎶give 'em one more chance.🎶 — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) February 3, 2017

"It was all a dream, I used to watch CMT. Wynonna Judd and Conway Twitty up in the limousine." https://t.co/RFn0mfrCja — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) February 3, 2017

Hey, do you know that Faith Hill and Faith Evans are two completely different people?@CNN: pic.twitter.com/Su5094uFpq — Tyron John (@bomiksu) February 3, 2017

CNN forgot the old pirates saying:

If Biggie ye see, Faith Evans it be

If ye hear Tim McGraw, 'twas Faith Hill ye saw — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) February 3, 2017

All of the proceeds from the Faith Hill/Biggie album will go to victims of the Bowling Green Massacre. — m (@biglipsmcguee) February 3, 2017

This Biggie Duets With Faith Hill will be 🔥🔥🔥🔥

#king&I pic.twitter.com/UwrfbsvLk2 — EARTHDOG (@EARTHDOGBB) February 3, 2017

There's a Soundcloud DJ out there RIGHT NOW making Faith Hill/Biggie mash ups like... pic.twitter.com/0gIyZcc7FF — O. Gerard Droze (@VerbalCryogenic) February 3, 2017

RT if you've never confused Faith Evans for Faith Hill. — Beyoncé pregnant (@LesaMonroe) February 3, 2017

