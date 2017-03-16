Crush alert! Cole Sprouse revealed in a new interview that he was “so in love” with Jennifer Aniston when he starred on Friends as Ross Geller’s (David Schwimmer) son, Ben. (Watch him in his adorable role in the video above.)

Speaking with the New York Post for an interview published on Wednesday, March 8, the former child actor, now 24, opened up about his crush on Aniston, 48, who played Rachel Green on the iconic NBC series.

“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her,” Sprouse recalled. “I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank. It was so difficult.”

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sprouse, who went on to star on the Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alongside twin brother Dylan Sprouse, currently plays Jughead Jones on the CW’s Archie comics–inspired teen drama Riverdale. During his chat with the Post, Cole said that he still gets recognized for his brief stint on Friends.

“I was only in seven episodes, but it’s funny now that people are recognizing me for that because my brother and I have been working since we were 8 months old,” the New York University graduate told the newspaper. “Because Friends is on Netflix, there’s a renewed interest from that. … People can call me ‘Ben’ on the street and I will turn around. It’s a funny little process.”

Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

He added, “Now people are calling me Jughead — it’s a strange feeling when you start getting called something new.”

