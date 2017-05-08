TMI? Colin Farrell shared a hilarious story about manscaping during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, May 8.

"I was doing my first American film [Tigerland], I think in the year 2000," the actor, 40, recalled. "There was a sex scene in it, and I was very nervous because I'd never done a sex scene. Now they're just a walk in the park … not really. They're always uncomfortable."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Farrell explained that he walked up to director Joel Schumacher between takes in nothing but a dressing gown. "I was obviously so nervous that I lost my mind for a second because I opened my dress and I said, 'Is it a bit…?' Because, like most men, I had what you could refer to as 'retro bush.'"

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Schumacher was understandably taken aback, so the Lobster star decided to manscape his pubic hair with some help from the film's hair and makeup team — and a beard trimmer. "I don't know if they ever used the beard trimmer after," he quipped. "I went into my trailer, I got a bin and I put it [below my crotch]. I was nervous and I trimmed the right side a little bit, and obviously I had to match it, so I trimmed the left."

Unfortunately, Farrell acted too quickly. "I overshot the mark by a little bit, so I had to get back in and approach the right again," he explained to host Ellen DeGeneres, who was nearly in tears from laughing so hard. "I overshot that, and at this stage, I was sweating. I went back in and reapproached the landing on the left, and then I looked down and I had a little landing strip — a lovely, lovely little landing strip."

