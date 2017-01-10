Referee Mike Defee

A surprising star of the game! During the college football national championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday, January 8, referee Mike Defee stole the show with his superbuff, muscular arms — and now they even have their own Twitter handle.

Every time Defee would make a call, fans were immediately distracted by his bulging biceps. “Forget the players, I want arms like the referee in the #NationalChampionship game #workoutmotivation,” one tweeter wrote. Another added, “It’s really hard to focus on what the ref is saying because I can’t stop staring at his arms.”



Social media users soon started pitting Defee against one of the most famous NFL referees: Ed Hochuli, who’s also known for his ripped arms. “The real national championship last night was the comparison between Mike Defee and Ed Hochuli’s biceps,” one person on Twitter wrote, while another tweeted, “This referee could have the biggest arms on the field. Somewhere, Ed Hochuli is doing curls to not be outgunned.”



The 54-year-old works as a Big 12 referee during the college football season, and it was his first time as head ref of a national championship game. When he’s not officiating, he’s the president of an industrial contractor company in Texas.



By the end of the game, Defee's arms had their own Twitter account (@MikeDefeeArms). “Mike Defee 2020, Make America Swole Again,” the account tweeted.

Mike Defee sees a false start call as an opportunity to put in work on that speed bag! #NationalChampionship #ALLIN #RollTide pic.twitter.com/BQedaruSDi — Palmerbet (@PalmerbetAU) January 10, 2017

If this ref's #guns don't convince you to keep up with your New Year's resolution for at least a few more days, I can't help you. pic.twitter.com/jVdk6tXNaC — Tommy James, LOL MVP (@MeTommyJames) January 10, 2017

Last night, the legend of Mike Defee was born, and this morning, it continued, with 100 hammer curls. — Trent (@DTD1013) January 10, 2017

Tune in to ESPN next week for a first down signaling competition between Mike Defee and Ed Hochuli. #kapow — Cody Torkelson (@Tork3) January 10, 2017

Referee Mike Defee will be releasing a Full Upper Body workout video later this week. #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/uEVejXQ2Ok — Grant Dreiling (@grantcdreiling) January 10, 2017

The Clemson Tigers may have won the Championship but referee Mike Defee's biceps won my heart ❤️💪🏼 — Austin (@AAbattery1198) January 10, 2017

Player: Ref, I wasn't even near the receiver!



Mike Defee: I saw pass interference



Player: Good call#CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/90zeEXGhmu — Jacob Lund (@TropicLunder) January 10, 2017

