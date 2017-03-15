YouTube Cooking Star Auntie Fee

YouTube cooking star Auntie Fee is on life support after suffering a heart attack at age 59, TMZ reports. She was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, on Tuesday, March 14, and is “fighting for her life,” according to the website.

The internet personality (real name Felicia O’Dell) shot to viral fame in 2014 after she posted an expletive-laced video on how to make “sweet treats for the kids.” The recipe included crescent rolls, butter, cinnamon-sugar and raisins.

The same year, she also posted her most famous YouTube video, titled “How to feed seven people with just $3.” In the vid, she uses ramen noodles, leftover steaks from last week’s tacos, dried parsley and cheese to whip up dinner. Auntie Fee has even had celebrity guests for her segments, including Sherri Shepherd.

She also sells spices, aprons, T-shirts and baseball caps on her website. “Auntie Fee has a personal goal to inspire home cooks and food preparers with her signature ‘quick and easy’ dishes put together on a tight budget,” her website says. “Life experience has Auntie Fee doing what she loves, ‘Cookin’ and Cussin’ which has proven to be helpful and entertaining to her fans all over the world."

O’Dell posted her most recent YouTube video, in which she hilariously reviewed her experience getting takeout from Art’s Wings and Things, on March 6.

