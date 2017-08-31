Courtesy of Corinne Olympios/Snapchat

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson hit the town together with some fellow Bachelor Nation stars on Wednesday, August 31. The group partied at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles.



The Miami native posted a Snapchat video of herself dancing before panning the camera over to show Jackson behind her. She covers her hand with her mouth while the executive recruiter smiles. “Uhhhhh ohhhhh,” she captioned it.

The pair seemed to be in good spirits after the Bachelor in Paradise controversy, which caused the show to suspend production while they investigated a producer’s claims of sexual misconduct over an alleged pool incident involving Olympios and Jackson. On Wednesday, they were also seen hugging and joking around outside the nightclub. The Team Corn clothing designer jumped onto Jackson and wrapped her legs around him. She even gave him a kiss on the cheek.

BACKGRID

Olympios recently shared her side of the story during a sit-down with Chris Harrison, which aired on Tuesday, August 29. “I don’t blame DeMario. I never pointed fingers at DeMario. I never said a bad word about DeMario,” she said. “I honestly don’t think he did anything wrong. I don’t think it’s anyone’s fault. It’s just a really unfortunate, annoying situation that had to go down.”



The longtime Bachelor host also conducted an interview with Jackson to explain the recruiter's feelings on the situation. “We got turnt up. We’re at the bar hanging out. One thing leads to another and we’re making out,” he said. “One thing leads to another, and the pool gets a little intense, and I didn’t think anything of it.” He added that the duo had a “great” breakfast the following morning.



The Bachelorette alum also clarified that Olympios never complained about him. “I’m not complaining, she’s not complaining. It’s on tape,” Jackson said. “People were walking by, people were witnessing all of this happening. Then why are we having this conversation?"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!