Moving on. Corinne Olympios revealed that she and boyfriend Jordan Gielchinksy broke up, but she already has a new man!

“We are not together anymore,” the Bachelor alum, 25, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Showpo U.S. Launch Party in Hollywood on Thursday, August 24. However, the reality star added that she is “seeing someone” new and it’s going well.

Olympios and Gielchinksy have been friends for more than 10 years and have dated on and off during that time frame. Although it’s unclear when the former flames split, Gielchinksy has supported the Miami-based business owner during the past two months. As previously reported, Warner Bros. shut down production for two weeks on Olympios’ show Bachelor in Paradise after a producer filed an allegation of sexual misconduct between Olympios and costar DeMario Jackson. The production company found no evidence of wrongdoing and filming resumed, but neither the fashion designer nor Jackson, 30, returned to the show.

“I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to have my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it,” Gielchinksy told E! News in June. “I pay very little attention to the media and try to ignore all the conjecture surrounding my relationship with Corinne. The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I.”

In March, the Team Corn founder slammed rumors that she was engaged to Gielchinksy. “I’m not engaged. I don’t know [why people are saying that]. I”m hearing so many different things,” the Bachelor season 21 standout told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “It’s just that people love to talk, I guess. I just feel like when the right person comes along, they’ll just come along and it’ll feel right and I won’t have to stress about it.”

