They couldn’t make it work. Courtney Stodden has confirmed that she’s split from husband Doug Hutchison for a second time, as she was seen getting close with another man while out in Hollywood on Thursday, February 9.

The glamour model, 22, revealed the couple have called time on their marriage while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, they’re true,” the 22-year-old, who was not wearing her wedding ring, said in a video published by the Daily Mail on Friday, February 10, when asked about rumors of a split from her actor husband, 56. “It’s hard right now but we’re trying to individually find our happiness. It’s just really sad right now.”

The reality star’s rocky marriage has been under further strain since she suffered a miscarriage at 13 weeks back in July.

Stodden appears to have already moved on, and was seen getting cozy with another man while out at karaoke lounge Blind Dragon in Hollywood on Thursday.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum, who turned to a "reborn" baby doll to help her heal, previously admitted her relationship was at a crossroads after the heartbreaking loss.



“I think when a couple faces a difficult trial in life together, whatever that may be, it either tears you apart or brings you together,” Stodden told the podcast Allegedly With Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss in September. “I think right now we’re kind of in the kind of crossroad point where we’re trying to figure it out.”

Stodden infamously wed Lost and X-Files actor Hutchison in 2011, when she was just 16, despite a 35-year age difference. They previously separated in 2013, before reconciling and celebrating their fifth anniversary by renewing their vows in Los Angeles in May last year.

Their complicated marriage was also explored on last year’s docuseries The Mother/Daughter Experiment, where Stodden’s mother, Krista Keller, claimed she had been having an emotional affair with Hutchison, which he denied.

