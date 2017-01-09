Talk about friendly exes! Damien Chazelle’s ex-wife, Jasmine McGlade, was a producer on La La Land, and even sat at the director’s table at the 2017 Golden Globes alongside his new love, Olivia Hamilton, on Sunday, January 8.



As Variety reported back in December, Chazelle, 31, quietly gave McGlade, 31, a last-minute executive producer credit on the musical, which broke the record Sunday night for most Globes won by a movie. In addition to Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s acting awards, La La Land took home the golden statuettes for comedy/musical picture, director, screenplay, score and song (“City of Stars”).

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

A source told Variety that Chazelle had McGlade’s name included shortly before the film’s December 9 release date because he wanted to “acknowledge [her] collaborations over the years.”

At the time, the Harvard University graduate added a new footnote to the biography section of her personal website, explaining her role in La La Land’s development. However, McGlade’s IMDb profile does not list her work on the film, nor does La La Land’s official page.



“Jasmine was a key figure in the development and production of Chazelle's Oscar-winning film Whiplash,” the excerpt on McGlade’s site reads, “and was an Executive Producer on La La Land starring Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and John Legend.”

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Chazelle and McGlade met while studying at Harvard. They married in 2010 but called it quits in 2014. Chazelle and Hamilton have been dating since last year. According to Heavy.com, Hamilton is a former McKinsey & Company consultant and a graduate of Princeton University, where she received a bachelor's degree in economics and finance. The blonde beauty played a minor role, Bree (a.k.a. “the Gluten Free Girl”), in La La Land. She and Chazelle have been photographed holding hands at multiple press events for the movie.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

When Chazelle was named the winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay, Stone (who played Mia in the film) tried to hug him, but he went in to embrace Hamilton instead. As Hamilton kissed Chazelle, a visibly embarrassed Stone awkwardly backed away and appeared to say, "That was weird, I'm sorry." Watch the now-viral moment here.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



