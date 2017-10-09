‘La La Land’ Director Damien Chazelle Engaged to Olivia Hamilton

La La Land director Damien Chazelle is engaged to Olivia Hamilton. The couple announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Monday, October 9.

In the adorable photo, the Oscar winner kisses Hamilton on the cheek as she smiles and holds up her hand to show off the Monique Pean ring.

A post shared by Olivia Hamilton (@ohamilto) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

Chazelle gushed over his love in his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech for best director in December 2016. “This is a film about love, I think, more than anything,” he said of La La Land. “So I have to thank the love of my life, Olivia Hamilton.”

Following the event, the Princeton alum took to Instagram to give Chazelle a sweet shout-out as well. “Congratulations to @lalalandon the critics choice wins. Incredible,” she wrote. “So so so unbelievably proud of the film and this man.”

Hamilton had a minor role in the hit film, while Chazelle’s ex-wife Jasmine McGlade, from whom he split in 2014, has a producer credit. A source told Variety that Chazelle had McGlade’s name included shortly before the film’s December 9, 2016, release date because he wanted to “acknowledge [her] collaborations over the years.”

McGlade’s IMDb profile does not list her work on the film, nor does La La Land’s official page, however her personal website does list the credit. “Jasmine was a key figure in the development and production of Chazelle's Oscar-winning film Whiplash,” the excerpt on the site reads, “And was an Executive Producer on La La Land starring Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and John Legend.”



