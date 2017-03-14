Cue the wedding bells! Dave Franco and Alison Brie are officially married, a rep for the actress confirms to Us Weekly.

Franco popped the question back in August 2015 with an Irene Neuwirth-designed rose-gold ring set with rose-cut and pave diamonds. The Mad Men actress, 34, debuted the stunning bauble at a premiere of Sleeping With Other People that month.

The couple dated for three years before getting engaged. According to Yahoo! Style, they met at Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Prior to their relationship, Brie told Elle Canada that she wasn't sure she was the marrying kind. "I don't even know if I want to get married," she said in 2012. "I've never been the girl who's planning my dream wedding — I was always practicing my speech for the Oscars. That was my dream, which is kind of sad but kind of great."

She echoed that sentiment in an interview with Yahoo! Style a few months after the Now You See Me star (whose older brother is actor James Franco) proposed. "I'm not very bridal, instinctually," she told the site. "Marriage never really interested me, I guess because I was very focused on my work. I wasn't sure if I really saw the point to it. I bought a dress on Net-a-Porter, and I'm like, 'Maybe I'll wear that.'"

She changed her mind about saying "I do" because of Franco. "I just met that person that I was like, 'Well, I'm really in love with you and would like to grow old with you,'" she told Yahoo! Style. "I actually think it's much more romantic when two people are like, 'Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you.'"

